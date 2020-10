Hobbs has retired from pro hockey, Greg Harder of the Regina Leader-Post reports.

A fifth-round pick of the Capitals in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Hobbs enjoyed success at the minor-pro level before injuries began to derail his development. The 25-year-old posted seven goals and 26 points in 119 AHL games with the Hershey Bears before the Capitals made him a free agent by not tendering a qualifying offer earlier in October.