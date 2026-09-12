Ingram announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday on his personal Instagram account.

Ingram suited up in 134 regular-season games, going 55-54-18 with a 3.01 GAA and a .901 save percentage over parts of five NHL seasons. He played for Nashville, Arizona, Utah and Edmonton. Ingram also played in nine playoff contests. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Ingram will go back to school to study psychology after battling with obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression during his playing career.