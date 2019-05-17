Connor Jones: Heading to Switzerland
Jones signed a contract with HC Thurgau-Switzerland on Thursday.
Jones has spent most of his five-year professional hockey career with AHL Bridgeport and hasn't seen the ice in an NHL game since the 2016-17 season. The Canadian registered 128 games in the minors over the last two seasons, logging 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists).
