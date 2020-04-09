Connor Zary: Lands at No. 15 on prospect list
Zary finished fifth in WHL scoring with 86 points in 57 games with Kamloops this season. He is ranked No. 15 overall among North American skaters on the 2020 NHL Central Scouting Draft Prospect list.
The 18-year-old formed one of the most explosive lines in the league with overage linemate and Blazers captain Zane Franklin (91 points) and Orrin Centazzo (81 points). Zary was also one of five skaters appointed to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. Given his high draft stock and continued WHL improvement (29, 67 and 86 points in consecutive seasons), the Saskatchewan native is likely to be highly coveted by NHL clubs in the first couple rounds come draft day this summer.
