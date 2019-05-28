Corban Knight: Headed for KHL
Knight put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL) on Tuesday.
Knight appeared in 23 games for the Flyers this season, in which he tallied one goal, three helpers and 15 shots. With the center bouncing between leagues, he only saw action in eight AHL contests, though he put up 10 points in those outings. Drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft, this could mark the end of the 28-year-old's time in the NHL, where he logged a total of 52 games for Calgary, Florida and Philadelphia.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...