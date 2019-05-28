Knight put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL) on Tuesday.

Knight appeared in 23 games for the Flyers this season, in which he tallied one goal, three helpers and 15 shots. With the center bouncing between leagues, he only saw action in eight AHL contests, though he put up 10 points in those outings. Drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft, this could mark the end of the 28-year-old's time in the NHL, where he logged a total of 52 games for Calgary, Florida and Philadelphia.