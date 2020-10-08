General manager Stan Bowman announced Thursday the Blackhawks will not be re-signing Crawford this offseason.

This news comes as a bit of a shock, as many believed Crawford re-signing with the Blackhawks was a foregone conclusion when the 35-year-old netminder publicly stated playing time was more important to him than salary at this stage of his career. It's an end of an era for Chicago, who drafted Crawford with the 52nd overall pick of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and deployed him as a full-time starter for 10 seasons spanning from 2010 to 2020, two of which ended with Stanley Cup championships. The Montreal native still believes he can be a No.1 option for an NHL club, and he'll garner plenty of interest on the open market.