Corey Perry: Bought out by Ducks

Perry's contract was bought out by Anaheim on Wednesday, allowing him to hit the free agent market July 1.

Perry's was holding a no-movement clause that prevented the club from finding suitable trade partners. The center had two years remaining on the eight-year, $69 million deal he signed in March of 2013. The Ducks will save $6 million in cap space for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. Injuries limited Perry to just 31 appearances this season, in which he tallied six goals, four assists and 59 shots. Even at 34 years of age, four-time All-Star and 2011 Hart Trophy winner can provide solid depth scoring and will no doubt try to sign with a contender for 2019-20.