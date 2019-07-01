Corey Perry: Likely signing in Dallas
Perry is expected to join the Stars when free agency begins, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Perry was bought out by the Ducks earlier this month after scoring just 10 points in 31 games last season. The former Hart Memorial winner could be a nice low-risk, high-reward player for the Stars as they look to make a Stanley Cup run.
