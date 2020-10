Perry will be allowed to test free agency Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In 57 regular-season games this year, Perry tallied five goals and 16 assists, including seven points with the man advantage. The 34-year-old veteran could garner interest from a handful of NHL clubs ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, though it figures to be close to the $1.5 million he earned this year.