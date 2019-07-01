Corey Perry: Taking talents to Dallas

Perry signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, plus a $1.75 million performance bonus, with the Stars on Monday.

Dallas is clearly in win-now mode, having brought in a pair of accomplished veterans in Perry and Joe Pavelski. Injuries have started to take their toll on Perry and limited him to just 10 points in 31 games with Anaheim last season, but a healthier campaign could see the six-time 30-goal scorer share the ice with the likes of Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn. If Perry has anything left in the tank, this could be the destination that brings out his best hockey.