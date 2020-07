Conacher agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Lausanne HC (NLA) on Tuesday.

Conacher spent the 2015-16 season playing in Switzerland and will return to the NLA for what figures to be the closing days of his career. Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, the 30-year-old winger logged 193 games for the Lightning, Senators, Sabres and Islanders in which he tallied 28 goals and 47 helpers.