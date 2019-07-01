Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Acquired by Arizona
Ness signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday.
Ness had been deployed sparingly with the Capitals, with the left-shot defenseman registering only 18 games over a three-year span. Arizona generally lacks experience on the bottom defensive pairings, meaning Ness should have an easier time finding top-level work than he did in Washington. However, the two-way nature of his contract makes it likely that he'll spend some time in the minors. This is a player to avoid in fantasy until Ness proves he can handle a permanent NHL gig.
