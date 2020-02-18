Play

Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Called up from minors

Ness was promoted from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

In 29 appearances for the Yotes this season, Ness notched one assist, 11 shots and 16 hits while averaging 12:34 of ice time. Given his minimal usage, the blueliner is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value, if he even plays during Arizona's two-game road trip.

