Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Headed back to AHL
The Coyotes demoted Ness to AHL Tuscon on Thursday.
Ness' name figured to be among those considered for a trip back to Tuscon with Barrett Hayton's (shoulder) return on the horizon, and he's indeed the odd man out. Considering he owns just one point (an assist) over 21 tilts this season, the move shouldn't shake many fantasy leagues.
