Play

Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Promoted from AHL

The Coyotes summoned Ness from the AHL ranks Tuesday.

Ness dropped out of the NHL ranks in late December and has been toiling in the minors since then. The veteran fringe defenseman may take another turn in the lineup Tuesday if both Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) and Ilya Lyubushkin (illness) aren't cleared to rejoin the action.

More News
Our Latest Stories