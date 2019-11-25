Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Scratched again Sunday

Ness served as a healthy scratch against the Oilers on Sunday, his seventh time in the press box since being called up Oct. 19.

Considering Ness hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2013-14 season when he was with the Islanders, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive contributions. To be fair, the 29-year-old has only appeared in 30 NHL contests since leaving the Islanders organization, but could set a new career high in games played this year.