Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Scratched again Sunday
Ness served as a healthy scratch against the Oilers on Sunday, his seventh time in the press box since being called up Oct. 19.
Considering Ness hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2013-14 season when he was with the Islanders, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive contributions. To be fair, the 29-year-old has only appeared in 30 NHL contests since leaving the Islanders organization, but could set a new career high in games played this year.
