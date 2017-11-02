Clendening landed on the waiver wire Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Clendening has featured just five times this season (out of a possible 13), so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise the club designated him for waivers. When the defender has cracked the game-day lineup, his minutes have been limited, as he is logging a mere 15:56 of ice time per game. The move could be preemptive, rather than being indicative of an immediate move down to AHL Tucson.