Clendening was a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season for Thursday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

Clendening has flashed offensive potential in NHL and delivered results at the lower levels, but he has never been able to carve out a consistent enough role to be a viable asset in most settings. Until he receives regular playing time, he's obviously completely off the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories