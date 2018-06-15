The Sharks traded Helewka to the Coyotes in exchange for Kyle Wood on Thursday.

Helewka has spent the last two seasons with AHL San Jose, notching 23 goals and 68 points in 124 games. The 2015 fourth-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, and likely won't have a regular role with the Coyotes in 2018-19.

