Ruzicka was claimed off waivers from the Flames on Thursday, Randy Sportak of The Hockey News reports.

Ruzicka has three goals and nine points in 39 contests while averaging 10:10 of ice time this season. He'll likely serve primarily in a bottom-six role with the Coyotes, though Ruzicka might be a healthy scratch Thursday to give him time to meet up with the team and perhaps get into a practice with his new squad.