Ruzicka (not injury related) is still working through the immigration process but is hoping to join the Coyotes on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

After he was claimed off waivers from Calgary last week, Ruzicka appears to be trending towards joining the Coyotes before their next game Thursday against Vegas. The 24-year-old Ruzicka had three goals and nine points in 39 games with the Flames. He should serve a similar depth role in Arizona.