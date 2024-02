Ruzicka (not injury related) was on the ice for practice with the Coyotes on Thursday, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ruzicka's presence at practice suggests he has completed the immigration process after being claimed off waivers from the Flames on Jan. 25. Brown adds that Ruzicka is not expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Golden Knights, but the 24-year-old should be available to make his Coyotes debut in the near future.