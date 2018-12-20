Hill was recalled from AHL Tucson on Thursday.

As expected, Hill's demotion was a temporary move ahead of the Christmas roster freeze. Now that the netminder is back with the club, he figures to split time with Darcy Kuemper and Calvin Pickard. Hill has struggled of late, as he is 1-3-0 with a 3.22 GAA in his previous four outings, which likely opens the door for the other two tenders to get looks.