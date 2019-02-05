Coyotes' Adin Hill: Back with parent club
Hill was called up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Arizona's No. 1 goalie, Darcy Kuemper, permitted five goals on 29 shots in Monday's loss to the Stars, so Hill was added to the NHL roster for the second half of the back-to-back against the Predators. This doesn't necessarily mean that Hill will start in the upcoming road contest, but the call-up ensures that the team will be covered if either Kuemper or Calvin Pickard are ultimately rendered unavailable. Hill is 7-5-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .901 save percentage through 11 starts and 13 total games.
