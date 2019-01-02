Hill will tend the twine at home versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hill has given up three or more goals in each of his previous six outings, yet has still secured a 3-3-0 record thanks to his offense. Edmonton comes into the contest in a tailspin, having lost six straight games. Hill figures to continue splitting time with Darcy Kuemper until one of the two can separate himself or the team opts to give Calvin Pickard a look.