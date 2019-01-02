Coyotes' Adin Hill: Between pipes Wednesday
Hill will tend the twine at home versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hill has given up three or more goals in each of his previous six outings, yet has still secured a 3-3-0 record thanks to his offense. Edmonton comes into the contest in a tailspin, having lost six straight games. Hill figures to continue splitting time with Darcy Kuemper until one of the two can separate himself or the team opts to give Calvin Pickard a look.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...