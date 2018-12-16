Coyotes' Adin Hill: Blown away by 'Canes
Hill stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
The 22-year-old kept Carolina off the board through the first period but eventually got beaten, and with Arizona giving him no offensive support Hill had no margin for error. He's now lost three of his last four starts, allowing at least three goals in each, and he'll likely remain in a timeshare with Darcy Kuemper unless one of them begins to heat up.
