Hill made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hill is starting to fade after a good beginning to his season, going 1-2-2 over his last five starts with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage, but with Antti Raanta (lower body) once again banged up, the Coyotes may have to lean heavily on Hill in the short term.

