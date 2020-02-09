Coyotes' Adin Hill: Bounced in Boston
Hill made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hill is starting to fade after a good beginning to his season, going 1-2-2 over his last five starts with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage, but with Antti Raanta (lower body) once again banged up, the Coyotes may have to lean heavily on Hill in the short term.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.