Hill permitted two goals on 29 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hill was torched for four goals on 10 shots against the Avalanche in his last time out, but he showed mental fortitude to shake it off. He was strong Friday, helping the Coyotes edge into fourth place in the West Division. The 24-year-old goalie has a 5-4-1 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 10 appearances. The crease belongs to Hill as long as Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper are both out with lower-body injuries.