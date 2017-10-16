Hill was recalled from AHL Tucson on Monday.

With the team's No. 1 goaltender Antti Raanta sidelined with a lower-body injury and the team having demoted fellow netminder Marek Langhammer on Sunday, Hill appears set to serve as Arizona's backup for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas. Assuming that Raanta is nearing a return to health, Hill will likely head back to the minors in the near future.