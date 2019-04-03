Coyotes' Adin Hill: Brought up to big club
The Coyotes recalled Hill from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Darcy Kuemper is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, so Hill will take over as the Coyotes' backup for the time being. The 22-year-old has posted a 2.46 GAA and .911 save percentage in 32 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...