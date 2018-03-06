Hill was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Hill's promotion is likely just a security measure in case Antti Raanta -- who was "a little tight" Monday -- is unable to suit up for Wednesday's clash versus the Canucks. In the event Raanta can't go, the 21-year-old Hill would almost certainly serve as the backup to Darcy Kuemper.

