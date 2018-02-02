Hill was emergency recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

With Antti Raanta dealing with an undisclosed ailment, Hill will serve as the backup against the Kings on Saturday if Raanta remains sidelined. The 21-year-old Hill -- who is 9-10-0 with a .905 save percentage for the Roadrunners this season -- will likely head back to the minors sooner rather than later.