Coyotes' Adin Hill: Called upon for Tuesday's start
Hill will be the home starter for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Darcy Kuemper was initially pegged to start, but he fell ill, so Hill will have a chance to record his first NHL win. In his previous three outings, Hill has been lit up for 11 goals on 92 shots -- a .880 save percentage. However, all those starts came in October, and he's spent 27 games with AHL Tucson since then and posted a 14-10-0 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.41 GAA.
