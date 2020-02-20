Play

Hill made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Hill made his first start in eight days but was handed his fifth straight loss when Jamie Oleksiak broke a 2-2 tie in the third period. Hill has a respectable .918 save percentage in his 13 appearances this season, but he has just a 2-4-3 record to show for it.

