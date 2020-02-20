Coyotes' Adin Hill: Can't stop losing skid
Hill made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.
Hill made his first start in eight days but was handed his fifth straight loss when Jamie Oleksiak broke a 2-2 tie in the third period. Hill has a respectable .918 save percentage in his 13 appearances this season, but he has just a 2-4-3 record to show for it.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.