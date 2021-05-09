Hill stopped 44 of 48 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Coyotes and Sharks engaged in a back-and-forth game, but it could have been much worse for the visitors had Hill not been so sharp in goal. The 24-year-old set a career high for saves in one game Saturday. He finished the campaign with a 9-9-1 record, a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 19 appearances, which is the most work he's seen in one season. With Antti Raanta (upper body) set for unrestricted free agency, Hill may slot in as the Coyotes' No. 2 goalie next season.