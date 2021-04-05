Hill stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hill wasn't tested very often Sunday, but the Ducks made the most of their chances to keep it close. Jakob Chychrun's hat trick was completed in overtime, lifting Hill and the Coyotes to the win. The 24-year-old goalie improved to 6-4-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 11 appearances. Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta are both progressing in their respective recoveries from lower-body injuries, but Hill enters the upcoming week as the Coyotes' top option in net.