Coyotes' Adin Hill: Draws home start
Hill will tend the home twine for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old has seen action in the past four games, going 1-1-0 along with a 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage in that span. Hill will draw a tough matchup against a Penguins offense that ranks seventh in the league in goals per game (3.36). With Antti Raanta (lower body) still dealing with injury, Ivan Prosvetov will serve as Hill's backup for the contest.
