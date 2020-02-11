Play

Hill will tend the visitor's crease during Tuesday's game in Toronto, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Hill lost his last start, falling 4-2 to the Bruins, but gets another chance to pick up a win Tuesday in Toronto. He's not won since Jan. 14. The Maple Leafs will counter with Jack Campbell, so this matchup will feature a pair of backup netminders.

