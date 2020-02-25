The Coyotes reassigned Hill to AHL Tuscon on Monday.

With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) expected to return from injured reserve soon, Hill's services were no longer needed with the big club. The 23-year-old was solid at the NHL level, registering a 2.62 GAA and .918 save percentage in 13 appearances. Barring another injury to Kuemper or Antti Raanta, Hill will likely finish out the season with AHL Tucson.