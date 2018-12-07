Coyotes' Adin Hill: Drops first game
Hill allowed three goals while making 25 saves during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
Hill dropped a decision for the first time this season, taking his record to 4-1-0. The unrefined goalie has played quite impressively in limited action, owning a 1.1 GAA and a .957 save percentage while playing in a backup role for Arizona.
