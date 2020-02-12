Play

Hill allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Yotes' netminder has failed to record a win in four straight starts and now owns a 2-3-3 record in 12 games played in 2019-20. Even in deeper fantasy leagues, Hill is tough to trust. Arizona finishes its road trip in Ottawa on Thursday, and it's unlikely Hill will get the start in that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories