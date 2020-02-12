Hill allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Yotes' netminder has failed to record a win in four straight starts and now owns a 2-3-3 record in 12 games played in 2019-20. Even in deeper fantasy leagues, Hill is tough to trust. Arizona finishes its road trip in Ottawa on Thursday, and it's unlikely Hill will get the start in that contest.