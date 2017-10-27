Coyotes' Adin Hill: Drops to 0-3
Hill saved just four of 29 shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hill has now allowed nine goals through his past two starts and owns a 0-3 record with a .880 save percentage and 3.75 GAA. It's been a disastrous start for the Coyotes, and Antti Raanta (lower body) can't return soon enough. While the Arizona struggles aren't solely between the pipes, turning to a Coyote starter in any fantasy setting should be considered incredibly risky until proven otherwise.
