Hill stopped 33 of 36 shots for his first NHL victory Tuesday against the Kings.

Hill got the call he was starting just five minutes before he arrived to the rink as Darcy Kuemper fell ill. It was Hill's first NHL appearance since October and just his fourth start of the season. He likely won't see much more crease time, but the 21-year-old showed with a solid performance that he could be worth keeping an eye on in the future. Antti Raanta (lower body) should be returning soon and Hill will likely be sent back down to AHL Tuscon when that occurs.