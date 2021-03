Hill is slated to start in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Antti Raanta (undisclosed) is out, so Ivan Prosvetov will serve as Hill's backup. Hill has held his own in the blue paint this year with a .908 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA, but his 1-3-1 record is less desirable for fantasy purposes. The Avalanche present a major challenge, too, as they've won seven straight games and have scored at least four goals in four consecutive contests.