Coyotes' Adin Hill: Expected to start Thursday
When asked if Hill would start Thursday against Dallas, Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said "Yeah, I think so," Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Arizona roll with Hill in back-to-back contests, as he was impressive in his NHL debut Tuesday against the Stars, turning aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced in a 3-1 loss. Although Hill appears to be the likely choice, the Coyotes should officially confirm their starting netminder for Thursday's night's tilt after morning skate.
