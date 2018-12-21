Coyotes' Adin Hill: Facing Avalanche
Hill will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against Colorado, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Hill has struggled recently, compiling a 1-3-0 record while posting a sub-par 3.22 GAA and .889 save percentage in his last four appearances. The rookie netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with an Avalanche team that's averaging 3.70 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.
