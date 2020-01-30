Hill will guard the cage during Thursday's home game versus L.A., Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hill was pretty solid in his last start Jan. 16 against the Canucks, turning aside 22 of 24 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his third victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling Kings club that's lost five straight games.