Hill allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Well, Hill's magical run to begin the season is done. After posting a .977 save percentage in his first five appearances, Hill has yielded seven goals in his last two starts. Still, Hill's stat line is impressive. He is 4-2-0 with a .939 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA. Don't be surprised if the rookie netminder gets another start for the Coyotes soon.