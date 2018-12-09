Coyotes' Adin Hill: Falling back to earth
Hill allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
Well, Hill's magical run to begin the season is done. After posting a .977 save percentage in his first five appearances, Hill has yielded seven goals in his last two starts. Still, Hill's stat line is impressive. He is 4-2-0 with a .939 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA. Don't be surprised if the rookie netminder gets another start for the Coyotes soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...