Hill allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hill kept things close through two periods, allowing just a power-play goal to Mikko Rantanen. In the third, Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri tallied against Hill, and the Coyotes couldn't overcome the deficit. Hill picked up a win in relief of Darcy Kuemper (lower body) in Wednesday's game against the Ducks, but he'll pick up his first loss of the year Friday. Antti Raanta (upper body) backed up Hill, so it's highly unlikely the latter will start Saturday's rematch with the Avalanche.