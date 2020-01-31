Hill gave up three goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hill fell apart, letting a 2-1 lead slip away with under three minutes left in the third period as Alex Iafallo scored on the power play. In overtime, Iafallo would victimize Hill again to stick the goalie with the defeat. The 23-year-old dipped to 2-2-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Coyotes continue their homestand Saturday against the Blackhawks.